- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Pat Benatar, Neil Giraldo, Loverboy Added to NCF Lineup

Jacob OwensJacob Owens Posted On April 2, 2018
176 Views
0

Some more big names have been announced for the already packed lineup at the National Cherry Festival!

On Monday organizers announced that four time Grammy Award Winners Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo will kick off the Cherry Festival on June 30th.

They will be joined on stage by 80’s rock band Loverboy.

The show will be the first of a week long series of shows with some well known hitmakers, including Sheryl Crow and Dustin Lynch.

Tickets for Pat Benatar, Neil Giraldo, and Loverboy go on sale starting April 6th.

Post Views: 176



Trending Now
Sault Ste Marie Police ask for help Identifying Person in Photo
Jacob Owens March 27, 2018
14 Hospitalized After Church Bus Rolls Onto Side In Roscommon County
Remington Hernandez March 31, 2018
Read Next

You are reading
Pat Benatar, Neil Giraldo, Loverboy Added to NCF Lineup
Share No Comment