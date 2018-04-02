Pat Benatar, Neil Giraldo, Loverboy Added to NCF Lineup

Some more big names have been announced for the already packed lineup at the National Cherry Festival!

On Monday organizers announced that four time Grammy Award Winners Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo will kick off the Cherry Festival on June 30th.

They will be joined on stage by 80’s rock band Loverboy.

The show will be the first of a week long series of shows with some well known hitmakers, including Sheryl Crow and Dustin Lynch.

Tickets for Pat Benatar, Neil Giraldo, and Loverboy go on sale starting April 6th.