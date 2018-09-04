Parts of Crashed Plane Found in Horseshoe Bay, Pilot Identified

Crews have found a portion of a plane that went down off the coast of Mackinac County.

At around 9:49 Friday night, the plane left the Mackinac County Airport on its way to Mackinac Island.

Shortly after, witnesses reported a plane flying low and banking to the right, then an impact into Horseshoe Bay.

The Coast Guard and Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office began searching for the plane.

During their search, crews began to find debris in the water, and later found the engine and main cabin of the plane.

The pilot, now identified as 64 year-old Ronald Dague, was not in the cabin and efforts to recover his remains continue.

Dague was an assistant district attorney for Milwaukee County, Wisconsin.

His office released a statement calling him a gifted trial attorney.