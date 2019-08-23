Partial M-37 Closure Planned for September in Wexford County
Posted On August 23, 2019
The state plans to shut down part of M-37 between Mesick and Buckley for major repairs.
Beginning September third through the middle of October, MDOT crews will close M-37 from the roundabout at M-115 all the way to Four Road, South of Buckley.
The plan is to replace the culvert at Burkett Creek there.
The more than half a million dollar project will also include new curbs, gutters and guardrails.
Detours will take drivers down M-115 and Nine Road.