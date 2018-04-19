Parole Absconder Arrested After Being Stopped for Reckless Driving

A Mason County Parole Absconder was caught with drugs after a short chase on Tuesday.

It started when Mason County Dispatch received two calls concerning a vehicle that was speeding and driving recklessly.

The first call said a silver vehicle had ran the stop sign at the intersection of Sugar Grove Road and Custer Road.

The caller said the vehicle sped through the sign.

The next call said that same vehicle was passing vehicles by going into the center turn lane.

This was on US-10 near Meyers Road.

A Mason County Deputy spotted the vehicle and tried to catch up to it.

But the driver refused to stop and kept going until Delia and Court.

That’s where the vehicle was finally stopped with the help of the Ludington PD.

Police say the driver refused to get out of the vehicle, but was finally taken into custody.

They also learned that the driver, 25-year-old Marshall Brault, was a wanted parole absconder.

He has been charged with flee and elude third, resisting police, and habitual offender fourth offense.

Once he was in jail, deputies say they found heroin on him.

A report is being sent to the Prosecutor’s Office for review.