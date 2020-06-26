Paris Woman Dead After Crash in Green Township

Police say a car going south in Green Township, crossed the center line in 22 Mile causing the driver to crash into a car going north.

The driver going north Andrew Hawley, 46 of Big Rapids was hospitalized for minor injuries.

The driver going south Shannon Lucas, 33 of Paris was entrapped inside the car.

Authorities had to use the jaws of life to get the woman out.

She was later treated at the hospital, and unfortunately died due to injuries sustained during the crash.

A child the deceased woman’s vehicle, was treated for potential injuries.