Painting Crews Plan to Close Mackinac Bridge Saturday Morning

While the Mackinac Bridge unexpectedly closed several times this week for falling ice – there is an upcoming planned closure.

On Saturday the Mackinac Bridge Authority says the bridge needs to be closed.

This is because of the ongoing repainting of the towers.

The contractor, Seaway Painting, needs to hang two scaffolds above the roadway.

The platforms will be lifted into place and hooked up to hoists connected to the top of the tower.

The closure is scheduled for 6 in the morning on Saturday is expected to last 30 minutes to one hour.

This project is the first time in the bridge’s 60-year history when one of the iconic ivory towers is being stripped down to bare metal and repainted.

The original paint is lead-based, and Seaway is required to contain 100 percent of it and properly dispose of it.

The new paint, which is zinc-based, is expected to last at least 35 years with periodic maintenance.

Once the painting resumes the other two lanes will be closed during the week to stage equipment.

They will be opened on Fridays and Sundays during peak traffic weekends.

The project is required to be completed by the end of this year.