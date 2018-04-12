Owners of Osceola County Used Car Sale Facing Felony Charge

An Osceola County Couple faces multiple charges concerning the used-vehicle dealership they operated on M-115.

It’s a story we’ve been following since last August.

In August of last year the Secretary of State suspended the license of “Bullet Proof Sales” in Marion.

This was because investigators couldn’t inspect the dealership’s records, even though they tried multiple times.

State agents say the owners of the business would buy vehicles at auction and would take possession of them, but never pay for them.

Because they never paid, the auction kept the vehicle’s titles.

But this didn’t stop Bullet Proof Sales from reselling the vehicles.

The new owners would file complaints about not receiving the titles to their vehicles.

And every time the state inspectors would go to speak with the owners about the complaints, the business was closed.

Bullet Proof Sales is owned by Kimberly Leonard and her husband, Richard Leonard Jr.

They were arraigned last month on felony charges of conducting a criminal enterprise and multiple misdemeanor charges of failing to deliver titles.

They will be in court for a preliminary exam starting today.