Over Two Dozen Dead Loons Wash Up at Sleeping Bear Dunes

Over two dozen lead loons washed up on the beaches of Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore this week.

According to park officials, upwards of 25 common loons were found dead on Good Harbor Bay Beach Thursday.

They believe it’s likely the deaths were caused by type-E botulism poisoning.

The Michigan Sea Grant describes the disease as a neuromuscular ailment with type-E being the most prevalent in the Great Lakes.

It’s caused by a toxin released by spores which are abundant in many lakes.

Botulism has been responsible for over 80,000 bird deaths on the great lakes since 1999.

The Michigan Sea Grant says one theory of how birds are dying is through infected fish, partially paralyzed by the toxin.

If you find a dead bird on the beach, you’re asked not to touch it and report it to park officials.