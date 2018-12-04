Over 6,800 Stops Made During Annual ‘Driver Sober or Get Pulled Over’ Campaign

Law Enforcement agencies across the state pulled over thousands of people during their “Driver Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign.

In total, there were 6,869 traffic stops and 153 drunk driving arrests between October 18th and November 4th.

According to the Office of Highway Safety Planning, “law enforcement officers have zero tolerance for motorists impaired by drugs or alcohol.”

In addition tot the drunk driving offenses, preliminary reports indicate officers issued 770 speeding tickets and 53 seat belt tickets.

64 people were also arrested on other felonies.

The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign is supported with federal traffic safety funds and coordinated by the OHSP.