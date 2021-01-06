Over 5,300 Munson Healthcare Employees Vaccinated, Remains in Phase 1

Munson Healthcare officials gave an update on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday.

It has been three weeks since the distribution started and now over 5,300 healthcare workers have been vaccinated.

Munson says exactly 5,371 workers have been vaccinated.

Although some workers have started getting their second dose of the vaccine, Munson is still in Tier 1A of the vaccine phase.

Munson says operations at its Northern Michigan clinics so far have been efficient.