Over 270 Arrests During ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ Campaign

Earlier this summer we told you about a campaign the Michigan State Police and the Office of Highway Safety Planning teamed up on to get drunk divers off the road.

The ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign began on August 17th and ran through the Labor Day holiday weekend.

According to OHSP, police departments, sheriff’s offices and Michigan State Police posts across the state arrested 274 drunk drivers, issued 56 open intoxicant citations and 992 seat belt and child restraint citations during the end of summer campaign.

Officers made 95 drug arrests and 56 felony arrests during the nearly three-week effort.

There were 11 traffic fatalities in 11 separate traffic crashes, two of those deaths involved alcohol.

Of the 183 arrests for drunk driving, 35 people had a BAC of .17 percent or higher.

In Michigan, it’s illegal to drive with a BAC of .08 or higher.

To learn more visit michigan.gov/ohsp.