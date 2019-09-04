Otsego Prosecutors: MSP Cleared in Use of Deadly Force

An update out of Otsego County, where prosecutors now say state police were justified in their use of deadly force.

That, during an encounter back in July in Bagley Township when troopers said a man threatened them with an axe.

It happened at a home off Old 27 when police say Chad Williams threatened a neighbor with that axe.

MSP got a search warrant, went inside and allegedly found Williams with the weapon.

He then reportedly refused to stand down.

State police used tasers twice to try to subdue Williams, but when they did nothing, a trooper fired the shot that killed him.

Prosecutors reviewed the case and say police on scene were in the right and legitimately believed Williams was coming at them with the axe.