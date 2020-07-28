Otsego County Sheriff’s Officer Reminds People to Stay Safe and Take Precautions to Protect Against COVID-19

Otsego County Sheriff’s Department says if you are planning to attend one of northern Michigan’s many outdoor events and gatherings this summer, the Michigan State Police (MSP) wants to remind you to bring and wear your face covering.

Executive Order 2020-153 requires individuals to wear a face covering whenever they are in an indoor public space or a crowded outdoor space.

This order also requires any business that is open to the public to refuse entry or service to people who refuse to wear a face covering, with limited exceptions.

The MSP strongly encourages people to voluntarily comply with the requirement to wear a face covering, as it is an effective means for preventing the spread of COVID-19 and there are penalties for non- compliance.

A willful violation of EO 2020-153 is a misdemeanor subject to a $500 criminal penalty.

Businesses can also face licensing sanctions for non-compliance.

“There are still many areas in our region that have events and outdoor gatherings scheduled and while education remains a key component, when education does not suffice, we will work with local prosecutors, the Michigan Attorney General’s Office and the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs to investigate violations,” stated Lt. Derrick Carroll, MSP Seventh District Public Information Officer. “We want everyone to enjoy all the things northern Michigan has to offer, but to also stay safe and wear your face mask when required. Let’s do it for each other.”