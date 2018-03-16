Otsego County Man Faces Drug Charges Following Month Long Investigation

We have an update to a story we first covered back in January.

An Otsego County man was arraigned on drug charges related to a month long investigation.

Deputies stopped a vehicle in Gaylord on January 18th and searched a home in Bagley Township.

The stop came after a month long investigation into 64-year-old William Dever by Straits Area Narcotics Enforcement detectives.

At the home officers say they found a marijuana grow operation.

They seized 4.5 pounds of marijuana, 27 marijuana plants, 25 oxycodone pills, a vehicle, and 6 guns.

Investigators also located $2300 cash and other evidence.

Dever was in court on Wednesday where he was charged with several drug related charges, including four counts of delivery or manufacture of marijuana, possession of cocaine, and maintaining a drug house.

Dever will be back in court later this month.