Otsego County Man Accused of Making Child Pornography

An Otsego County man is facing charges of CSC and for making child pornography.

The crimes occurred in Otsego County between 2016 and 2018.

The MSP and Internet Crimes against Children Task Force have been investigating the alleged conduct after a victim came forward and disclosed the alleged sexual conduct.

That victim was under the age of 13.

Troopers arrested a suspect, 29-year-old Chad Bock in Johannesburg.

Bock is facing thirty counts of multiple offenses.

Those include eight counts of CSC first degree and two counts of CSC second degree, both where the victim was under the age of 13.

He was also charged with five counts of child sexually abusive activity and fifteen counts of possession of child sexually abusive material.

CSC first degree is a felony punishable by up to life in prison.

The charges are Tier 1, 2, and 3 offenses under the sex offender registration act.

Bock is currently held in the Otsego County Jail on a one million dollar cash bond.