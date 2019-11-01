Otsego County Man Accused of Attacking Girlfriend with Steak Knife

A domestic assault arrest out of Otsego County.

The victim, claiming her attacker sliced her with a steak knife.

State police responded to assault reports overnight Wednesday just after midnight at a home on Sherwood Drive in Otsego Lake Township.

The victim told them her alleged attacker was a family member and had been there since he lost his job.

The man, Timothy Blake, then came out of a back bedroom and told police to take him in.

They noticed dried blood on the woman’s arm, when she admitted to the extent of the attack.

Blake was taken to jail and since arraigned in district court, on charges of felonious assault with a weapon and domestic assault.