Otsego Co. Man Facing Potential Life Sentence After Domestic Violence Arrest

Another assault arrest out of Otsego County and its not the first time the suspect in this case has been in trouble.

Just before nine Monday morning Michigan State Police responded to Pine Briar Drive in Bagley Township.

They arrested Michael Grutsch of Gaylord after interviewing him at the scene.

The victim, his girlfriend telling police an argument the day before had turned physical, troopers say they noticed the bruises on her arm.

Grutsch was taken to the Otsego County Jail and is now charged with domestic violence third offense and habitual offender fourth, a felony that carries a life sentence.

He’s also awaiting a transfer to Antrim County on other charges.