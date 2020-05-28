Otsego Co. Man Arrested for Strangling Fiancé at Party
Posted On May 28, 2020
238 Views0
A man may be spending sometime behind bars for allegedly strangling his finance.
The victim says that this man Michael Gerald Berger of Johannesburg, strangled her at a party.
Police arrived at the scene on Nancy Lane in Bagley Township, and after further investigation they arrested Berger.
Berger was taken Otsego County Jail and is charged with a ten year felony for Assault with Intent to do great bodily harm.
Berger was arraigned and is currently out on bond.