Otsego Co. Man Arrested for Strangling Fiancé at Party

A man may be spending sometime behind bars for allegedly strangling his finance.

The victim says that this man Michael Gerald Berger of Johannesburg, strangled her at a party.

Police arrived at the scene on Nancy Lane in Bagley Township, and after further investigation they arrested Berger.

Berger was taken Otsego County Jail and is charged with a ten year felony for Assault with Intent to do great bodily harm.

Berger was arraigned and is currently out on bond.