Otsego Co. Man Arrested for Meth and Cocaine After Traffic Stop

An Afton man is behind bars for drugs after being stopped in Bagley Township. 

Police say, when they pulled over Brandon Charles Labuhn, they found he had a suspended license. 

Police then searched the suspect’s car after seeing a small baggie with suspected meth. 

During the search, police found crack cocaine, Suboxone, meth, and other drug items related to selling drugs. 

Labuhn was taken to Otsego County Jail and faces multiple charges. 

His next court date is December 17, 2020.

