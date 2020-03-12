Otsego Co. Man Arrested for Child Porn and Sexual Assault of a Minor Under the Age of 13
Posted On March 12, 2020
An Otsego County man may be spending a hefty amount of time behind bars.
Take a look at your screen police say this man Christian Edmonds sexually assaulted a child under 13 and had child porn.
The investigation sparked from a tip of Edmonds sending disturbing photos and videos on the social media app snap chat.
He allegedly was sending the chats to a child under the age of 13.
He now faces six counts of First Degree Criminal Sexual conduct.