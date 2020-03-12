- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Otsego Co. Man Arrested for Child Porn and Sexual Assault of a Minor Under the Age of 13

Sierra Searcy Posted On March 12, 2020
52 Views
0

An Otsego County man may be spending a hefty amount of time behind bars.

Take a look at your screen police say this man Christian Edmonds sexually assaulted a child under 13 and had child porn.

The investigation sparked from a tip of Edmonds sending disturbing photos and videos on the social media app snap chat.

He allegedly was sending the chats to a child under the age of 13.

He now faces six counts of First Degree Criminal Sexual conduct.

Post Views: 52



Trending Now
Two Bay Mills Employees Possibly Exposed to Coronavirus
Sierra Searcy March 10, 2020
Gaylord Woman Arrested After Allegedly Attacking Man with Bat
Sierra Searcy March 5, 2020

You are reading
Otsego Co. Man Arrested for Child Porn and Sexual Assault of a Minor Under the Age of 13
Share No Comment