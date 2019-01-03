Oscoda Man Arrested For Allegedly Pointing Gun at Woman

A man was taken into custody after he reportedly pointed a gun at a woman in Alcona County.

It happened at around 4:35 Sunday morning at a home on Black River Rd. in Alcona Township.

A woman reported that a man wearing dark clothing had knocked on her door.

When she answered, the suspect allegedly pointed a gun at her.

Police responded and began a search of the area while a suspect was developed.

34-year-old David Martinez of Oscoda was later found outside of a nearby home and arrested.

A canine team was not able to find a gun, but troopers do say other evidence was found.

Martinez was lodged in the Alcona County jail, his face still showing signs of the black paint he had on.

He has been charged with felonious assault and held on a $75,000 bond.