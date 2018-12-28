Oscoda Co. Man Arrested For Breaking Into Party Store

A man is behind bars after attempting to burglarize a party store in Oscoda County.

On October 16th, a trooper was sent to an alarm at the “Mug and Jug” store in Mio.

The trooper arrived to find front glass door shattered. He then saw a man running from behind the building towards the wood.

Police used a K-9 unit to search for the suspect, but was unsuccessful in locating him.

The owners of the store say nothing appeared to be missing.

Several days later, the trooper received information leading him to a suspect.

The prosecutor’s office issued a felony warrant charging 18-year-old Johnathan Zelmanski of Mio with Attempted Breaking and Entering.

Zelmanski turned himself in on at the Oscoda County Jail on December 18th and has since been arraigned.