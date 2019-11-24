Osceola County Teen Dead, Another Arrested Following Fatal Crash

An Osceola County teen is dead and another was arrested following a crash early Saturday morning.

At around 2 a.m., deputies responded to reports of a single-car crash on Mackinaw Trail near 160th Ave. in Sherman Township.

A caller had reported that no one was around the vehicle at the time, but once on scene, deputies saw the 17 year-old driver and his parents removing items from an overturned car.

Later, around 3:17 .am., deputies and an ambulance responded to a home on 20 Mile Rd. near 160th avenue for a 17-year-old having medical problems.

Lifesaving measures were attempted on scene, but the Tustin teen died before he could get to a hospital.

A subsequent investigation later found that the incidents were connected.

They LeRoy teen that drove the overturned car was soon arrested.

He’s facing a charge of driving while intoxicated causing death.

Deputies are continuing to look into the crash, but say alcohol, speed, and seatbelts were factors.