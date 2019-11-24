- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Osceola County Teen Dead, Another Arrested Following Fatal Crash

Remington HernandezRemington Hernandez Posted On November 24, 2019
4.4K Views
0

An Osceola County teen is dead and another was arrested following a crash early Saturday morning.

At around 2 a.m., deputies responded to reports of a single-car crash on Mackinaw Trail near 160th Ave. in Sherman Township.

A caller had reported that no one was around the vehicle at the time, but once on scene, deputies saw the 17 year-old driver and his parents removing items from an overturned car.

Later, around 3:17 .am., deputies and an ambulance responded to a home on 20 Mile Rd. near 160th avenue for a 17-year-old having medical problems.

Lifesaving measures were attempted on scene, but the Tustin teen died before he could get to a hospital.

A subsequent investigation later found that the incidents were connected.

They LeRoy teen that drove the overturned car was soon arrested.

He’s facing a charge of driving while intoxicated causing death.

Deputies are continuing to look into the crash, but say alcohol, speed, and seatbelts were factors.

Post Views: 4,352



Trending Now
Osceola County Teen Dead, Another Arrested Following Fatal Crash
Remington Hernandez November 24, 2019
Body Of Missing Michigan Teen Found In Menominee River
Samana Sheikh November 21, 2019
Read Next

You are reading
Osceola County Teen Dead, Another Arrested Following Fatal Crash
Share No Comment