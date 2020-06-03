Osceola County Man Sentenced to Up to 30 Years in Prison For Child Porn

An Osceloa County man may be spending some time behind bars after police say he sexually assaulted a family member and recorded it.

A judge has sentenced this man Jordan Wheeler to 30 years in federal prison.

Wheeler plead guilty to child porn charges and in October court documents show Wheeler sent videos of the sexual assault to someone.

The FBI confirmed the videos were taken by Wheeler by matching parts of the video to pictures of the home on a real estate website.

Police say at one point Wheeler worked for Osceola County EMS.