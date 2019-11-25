- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Osceola Co. Sheriff’s Office Will Deliver Meals to Elderly for Holiday Season

Sierra Searcy Posted On November 25, 2019
37 Views
0

Tis the season to be grateful…

That in mind, the Osceola County Commission On Aging, started a partnership with the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

They would help deliver meals to the elderly during the holiday season.

Without these meals, the seniors wouldn’t be able to reach their proper nutritional needs and have no contact with others.

Sherriff Williams, will deliver these meals during the holidays and make sure the seniors are safe, have some contact and most importantly let them know the community cares.

Post Views: 37



Trending Now
Osceola County Teen Dead, Another Arrested Following Fatal Crash
Remington Hernandez November 24, 2019
Body Of Missing Michigan Teen Found In Menominee River
Samana Sheikh November 21, 2019
Read Next

You are reading
Osceola Co. Sheriff’s Office Will Deliver Meals to Elderly for Holiday Season
Share No Comment