Osceola Co. Sheriff’s Office Will Deliver Meals to Elderly for Holiday Season

Tis the season to be grateful…

That in mind, the Osceola County Commission On Aging, started a partnership with the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

They would help deliver meals to the elderly during the holiday season.

Without these meals, the seniors wouldn’t be able to reach their proper nutritional needs and have no contact with others.

Sherriff Williams, will deliver these meals during the holidays and make sure the seniors are safe, have some contact and most importantly let them know the community cares.