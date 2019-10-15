Osceola Co. Man Dies in Confrontation with Police After Falling on Own Knife

A bizarre encounter with police in Evart leads to a man’s death, after allegedly falling on his own knife.

The chain reaction began here in the Village of Marion, when police responded to reports of a domestic between the caller’s 29-year-old son and her husband.

The son — now identified as Calvin James Schwab — had reportedly come to their house carrying two large knives.

When investigators got there — they found Schwab on foot at Broadway and 3rd Street nearby.

After initially following their commands, police say the 29-year-old then reached into his waistband and pulled out a knife.

Police tased him from behind…

The suspect allegedly fell forward and the knife plunged into his chest.

Despite efforts to revive him, Schwab died there.

As is customary, the officers involved have been placed on paid leave, as state police detectives continue the investigation.