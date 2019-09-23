Osceola Co. Break-Ins Net Three Arrests, Stolen Items Recovered

A short crime spree out of Marion came to an end — with three now under arrest in Osceola County.

Pictured is the treasure trove of items state police say they seized following two separate break-ins.

Both happened Friday.

The first, at a medical office in Marion.

While troopers were responding to that break-in, they were called to another reported break-in.

The alleged thieves made off with cash, electronics and nutritional supplements.

An investigation lead to the identification of three suspects…

All of whom were arrested, including a juvenile who was turned over to his parents.

All three names are being withheld until the suspects in this case are formally charged.