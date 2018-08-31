Oscar-Mayer Wienermobile Visits Northern Michigan

Residents of Grand Traverse County got a surprise when an iconic piece of American pop culture rolled into town.

Parked in Interlochen, just outside of Tom’s Food Market, visitors came out to see the Oscar-Mayer Wienermobile.

Onlookers took pictures with the iconic vehicle and spoke to the drivers about their experiences.

The Weinermobile was created in 1936, and has been changed many times throughout the years, but has always remained a well known icon across the country.

The Drivers, known as Hotdoggers, also helped serve hotdogs at the event, gave people a chance to win prizes and talked about the history of the vehicle, all while making a few hotdog jokes.

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be stopping at several places in Michigan, and to find out where it will be you can download a free app on the Apple Store and Google Play.