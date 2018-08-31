- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Oscar-Mayer Wienermobile Visits Northern Michigan

Remington HernandezRemington Hernandez Posted On August 31, 2018
167 Views
0

Residents of Grand Traverse County got a surprise when an iconic piece of American pop culture rolled into town.

Parked in Interlochen, just outside of Tom’s Food Market, visitors came out to see the Oscar-Mayer Wienermobile.

Onlookers took pictures with the iconic vehicle and spoke to the drivers about their experiences.

The Weinermobile was created in 1936, and has been changed many times throughout the years, but has always remained a well known icon across the country.

The Drivers, known as Hotdoggers, also helped serve hotdogs at the event, gave people a chance to win prizes and talked about the history of the vehicle, all while making a few hotdog jokes.

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be stopping at several places in Michigan, and to find out where it will be you can download a free app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

Post Views: 167



Trending Now
Popular Lake City Business Damaged by Storm
Jessica Mojonnier August 29, 2018
Wexford County RV Dealership Heavily Damaged By Storms
Remington Hernandez August 29, 2018

You are reading
Oscar-Mayer Wienermobile Visits Northern Michigan
Share No Comment