ORV Riders Advised to Use Extra Caution Over Trail Route on Drummond Island in Chippewa County

Michigan Department of Natural Resources trail officials are asking off-road vehicle riders traveling the East Marble Head Trail Route on Drummond Island to use extra caution.

Over the next couple of months, timber harvesting and road building, with heavy equipment use, will be taking place.

“We are not closing the routes at this time, but if conditions change, closure may be necessary,” said Paul Gaberdiel, eastern Upper Peninsula trails specialist with the DNR’s Parks and Recreation Division. “We are asking riders to please be patient and courteous. Give heavy equipment operators extra space and consideration, as there is no room for them to get off the roads.”

For more information on trails in Michigan, visit the DNR’s website at www.Michigan.gov/DNRTrails.