One Woman Dead After a Two-Vehicle Crash in Chippewa County

One woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Chippewa County.

It happened early Tuesday morning at the intersection of M-129 and M-80 in Pickford Township.

Troopers arrived on scene and found 57 year-old Suzette Steel of Detour Village, unresponsive and not breathing.

Suzette sat in the passenger seat while her husband, a 57 year-old man also from Detour vIllage, drove.

Their vehicle was northbound on M-29 and while attempting to turn into a gas station, they were struck by a southbound vehicle.

Both drivers were taken to the War Memorial Hospital where they were treated and released.

Suzette was extricated from the vehicle before being transported to the hospital. Soon after she was pronounced dead.

The crash is under investigation.