One Teen Dead and One Teen Hospitalized After Car Crash in Presque Isle Co.

Sierra Searcy Posted On May 25, 2020
A teen is now dead after a car crash Allis Township.

Police say the 17-year-old girl was driving north on Hoffmeyer Road when she suddenly loss control of her vehicle causing the car to go off road and rollover.

A 15-year-old girl was passenger in the and was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening and the driver unfortunately died at the scene.

Police say the crash is still under investigation but think speed is a factor.

