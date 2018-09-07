- Advertisement -
One TC Beach Still Tests Positive for Elevated Levels of E.Coli

Jessica Mojonnier Posted On September 7, 2018
One beach in Traverse City still tests positive for elevated levels of E. Coli.

Senior Center, Sunset Park, and Bryant Park Beaches were all recently were found to have E. Coli levels above 300, but below 1000.

Now Senior Center and Bryant Beaches are cleared for full body contact.

Sunset Beach still has a level 2 advisory meaning no contact above the waist.

Activities like wading, fishing, and paddling are still acceptable.

Test results for Sunset Beach will be released Saturday Morning.

