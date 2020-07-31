One Person Seriously Injured in Motorcycle, Bicycle Crash

Deputies from the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office were called to M-37 near Peterson Bridge just after 11 Friday morning.

A man from Iowa was driving his motorcycle north when he collided with a 78-year-old who was biking, also riding north on M-37.

Both were treated by North Flight EMS and transported to Munson in Traverse City.

The bicycle rider is in critical condition.

The Motorcycle driver was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation.