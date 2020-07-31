One Person Seriously Injured in Motorcycle, Bicycle Crash
Posted On July 31, 2020
Deputies from the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office were called to M-37 near Peterson Bridge just after 11 Friday morning.
A man from Iowa was driving his motorcycle north when he collided with a 78-year-old who was biking, also riding north on M-37.
Both were treated by North Flight EMS and transported to Munson in Traverse City.
The bicycle rider is in critical condition.
The Motorcycle driver was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
The crash is under investigation.