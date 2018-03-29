One of Two Bodies Found in Missaukee County Identified

We have new information regarding the case of the missing people in Missaukee County.

The MSP says they have positively identified one of the bodies.

The MSP Houghton Lake Post says that autopsy results have confirmed that one of the bodies found in the Dead Stream Swamp this week is Jeff Hurley.

Last November 34-year-old Hurley and 19-year-old Alexandria Foust went missing.

Their vehicle and belongings were found in an area of Missaukee County called the Dead Stream Swamp.

On Monday MSP K9 units were able to get to an area that was previously inaccessible.

That’s where they found two bodies.

The MSP thought that the bodies were the missing pair, and now autopsy results have confirmed that one of the bodies was Hurley’s.

Authorities are still waiting for results to positively identify the other body.

No other information was released at this time and the matter is still under investigation.