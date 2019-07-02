One Man is Dead After an Officer Involved Shooting
Posted On July 2, 2019
One man is dead after an officer involved shooting in Otsego County.
Law enforcement say the deadly shooting happened Tuesday morning at a home near Old 27 Road in Bagley Township.
State Police are investigating the incident and say an Otsego County deputy was involved in a lethal force situation where shots were fired.
No officers were killed or hurt.
The State Police will spear-head the investigation and have detectives and crime lab at the scene.
We’ll bring you updates as we learn more.