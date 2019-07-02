- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

One Man is Dead After an Officer Involved Shooting

Jessica MojonnierJessica Mojonnier Posted On July 2, 2019
104 Views
0

One man is dead after an officer involved shooting in Otsego County.

Law enforcement say the deadly shooting happened Tuesday morning at a home near Old 27 Road in Bagley Township.

State Police are investigating the incident and say an Otsego County deputy was involved in a lethal force situation where shots were fired.

No officers were killed or hurt.

The State Police will spear-head the investigation and have detectives and crime lab at the scene.

We’ll bring you updates as we learn more.

Post Views: 104



Trending Now
Beach Testing Results Show Waters are Safe for Full Body Contact
Jessica Mojonnier June 27, 2019
State Police Search for Missing 16-Year-Old Autistic Juvenile
Jessica Mojonnier June 27, 2019
Read Next

You are reading
One Man is Dead After an Officer Involved Shooting
Share No Comment