One man is dead after an officer involved shooting in Otsego County.

Law enforcement say the deadly shooting happened Tuesday morning at a home near Old 27 Road in Bagley Township.

State Police are investigating the incident and say an Otsego County deputy was involved in a lethal force situation where shots were fired.

No officers were killed or hurt.

The State Police will spear-head the investigation and have detectives and crime lab at the scene.

We’ll bring you updates as we learn more.