One Man Hospitalized in Multi-Vehicle Crash on US-31

Sierra Searcy Posted On August 12, 2020
One man is in the hospital after a vehicle crash on US-31 in Filer Township. 

Authorities say the crash happened when a 30-year-old man driving a utility van crossed the centerline hitting a semi truck. 

The van then hit a car behind the semi causing the semi to hit an SUV behind the utility van. 

The 30-year-old man driving the utility man was the only person injured in the crash. 

He was taken to the hospital and his injuries do not seem to be life threatening. 

The crash left a bit of a mess, US-31 had to be closed for five hours in order to clean up the significant amount of debris.

