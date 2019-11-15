One Man Dead After Tragic Hunting Incident in Mason Co.

A hunting incident on the Pere Marquette River in Mason County’s Amber Township leaves a grand rapids man dead.

The father 76, and sons, one 45 and the other 48, were out deer hunting in their canoe and took a nasty fall when their canoe overturned after hitting a log.

When authorities arrived they found the family in the river the 48 year old downstream and unresponsive.

The 48 year old man was given C.P.R at the scene but did not survive.

Authorities say the father and his other son were treated for hypothermia at the hospital and are okay.

Investigation on the incident is still underway.