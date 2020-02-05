- Advertisement -
One Man Dead After Multi-Vehicle Crash in Mason Co.

Sierra Searcy Posted On February 5, 2020
A multi-vehicle car crash has left one man dead.

The crash happened Tuesday morning, around 6:10 am, police say an SUV driven by, Todd Harland, of Manistee, rear-ended the back of a manure spreader on North Custer Road,  causing his truck to spin out into oncoming traffic.

After Harland’s truck spun out it was then hit by a pick-up truck and then hit a second time by a different pick-up truck.

The passenger in Harland’s truck Roger Vasquez, unfortunately, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The three other victims were all taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Keep it right here as details on this tragic crash continue to unfold.

