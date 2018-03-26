One Man Arrested Following Standoff in Osceola County

One man is in custody following a standoff in Osceola County.

The incident started when deputies were called to a home Invasion on 12 Mile Road between 230th Ave and Lakola Road Sunday afternoon.

According to the Osceola County Sheriff —

A woman had called to say her ex-husband came to her home unannounced.

She said that he had a pistol and was making threats to her and himself.

The woman got away and called 911 from a neighbor’s house.

She told dispatch that she had heard gunshots and that her ex-husband was coming out of the house with the gun.

Deputies were able to contact the suspect – but he is said to have threatened to kill himself or any responding officers.

The MSP Emergency Response Team was called to assist at the scene.

Eventually officers were able to get the man out of the house, after using a loudspeaker and flash grenade.

The suspect was then taken into custody without further incident.

He has been charged with home invasion and felony assault, and authorities say more charges are possible.

The man’s name is being withheld pending arraignment.