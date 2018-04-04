One Killed, Three Injured in Kalkaska County Crash

One person is dead and three others injured after a crash in Kalkaska County.

That accident happened Tuesday afternoon on M-72 near Hill Road.

Deputies were called there for the two vehicle crash shortly after 5 o’clock.

According to police, a Davey Tree Expert Truck was westbound on M-72 when the driver lost control and crossed over the centerline.

That put the truck in the path of an eastbound Equinox and the two collided.

The driver of the truck, a 30-year-old from Ohio, was taken to Munson for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The driver and front seat passenger of the Equinox, both of Williamsburg, were taken to Munson in serious condition.

The rear seat passenger, 51-year-old Betty Lou-Korson Send, also of Williamsburg, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Weather, road conditions, and speed are believed to have been factors in the crash.

The accident is still under investigation.