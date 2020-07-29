One Dead, Two Seriously Injured in Cheboygan Co. Crash

An 18-year old man is dead after a car crash in Cheboygan County.

Police say, the crash happened when 18-year-old Jason Nixon lost control of his truck on US-23 near Freedom Road Wednesday evening.

After losing control Nixon’s truck slid sideways in front of a vehicle driven by a 36-year-old Mackinaw City man.

The 36-year-old mans’ vehicle collided head on into the passenger side of Nixons truck, causing it to flip on its side.

The passenger in Nixon’s truck, 18-year-old John Spohr, unfortunately died at the scene.

Nixon and 36-year-old Danny Bushman, both sustained serious injuries and were taken to the hospital.

Authorities say at the time of the crash it was raining and speed and lack of tread on the Trailblazer tires contributed to the crash.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the accident and everyone was

wearing a seatbelt.

The accident remains under investigation and the families of the victims have been notified.