One Dead, One Seriously Injured After Isabella Co. Crash
Posted On October 5, 2020
One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a crash in Isabella County.
Police say a 20-year-old St. Louis man was driving erratically at high speeds on Shepherd Road Friday night.
The 20-year-old man was unfortunately found dead at the scene when police arrived.
The man crashed into a truck driven by a 22-year-old man.
Police say the 20-year-old man’s car caught on fire due to the crash.
The 22-year-old suffered from serious non life threatening injuries and was airlifted to the hospital.
The crash remains under investigation.