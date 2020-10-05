- Advertisement -
One Dead, One Seriously Injured After Isabella Co. Crash

Sierra Searcy Posted On October 5, 2020
One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a crash in Isabella County. 

Police say a 20-year-old St. Louis man was driving erratically at high speeds on Shepherd Road Friday night. 

The 20-year-old man was unfortunately found dead at the scene when police arrived. 

The man crashed into a truck driven by a 22-year-old man. 

Police say the 20-year-old man’s car caught on fire due to the crash. 

The 22-year-old suffered from serious non life threatening injuries and was airlifted to the hospital. 

The crash remains under investigation.

