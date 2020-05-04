- Advertisement -
One Dead, One Injured After Car Crash in Gladwin Co.

Sierra Searcy Posted On May 4, 2020
One person is dead and a teen is injured after a car crash in Gladwin County.

Police arrived at the scene Sunday evening in Clement Township to find that the 18-year-old man from Goodrich was going south and 47-year-old Keith Preston was traveling east.

Police say Preston stopped at the intersection and when he proceeded into the intersection he collided with the 18-year-old driver.

Preston suffered major trauma and unfortunately was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 18-year old- whose name has not been released, suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The fatal crash remains under investigation.

