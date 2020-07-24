One Dead, One in Critical Condition After Rollover Crash

One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a rollover crash in Isabella County.

Police say a 22-year-old woman was trapped inside the car and a 21-year-old woman was ejected.

When authorities arrived at the scene they found the 21-year-old woman conscious but in critical condition.

The woman trapped inside had multiple critical injuries.

Both women were taken to the hospital and the driver unfortunately died.

Police say the crash happened when the driver lost control of the car on a hill causing them to hit a power pole. ‘

Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.