- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

One Dead, One in Critical Condition After Rollover Crash

Sierra Searcy Posted On July 24, 2020
462 Views
0

One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a rollover crash in Isabella County. 

Police say a 22-year-old woman was trapped inside the car and a  21-year-old woman was ejected. 

When authorities arrived at the scene they found the 21-year-old woman conscious but in critical condition. 

The woman trapped inside had multiple critical injuries.

Both women were taken to the hospital and the driver unfortunately died. 

Police say the crash happened when the driver lost control of the car on a hill causing them to hit a power pole. ‘

Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.

Post Views: 462



Trending Now
Hit and Run Suspect Turns Himself In
Annie DeVoe July 20, 2020
Grand Traverse County Health Department Offers No Cost, Drive-thru COVID-19 Testing 
Andrea Ludema July 21, 2020

You are reading
One Dead, One in Critical Condition After Rollover Crash
Share No Comment