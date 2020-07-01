One Dead, One Hospitalized in Fatal Motorcycle Traffic Crash

A Boyne City man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Roscommon County.

Police say a dead tree fell into the road covering the west and eastbound lanes.

The two motorcyclist are believed to have been unable to avoid the tree, causing them to crash.

The deceased, now identified as David Frye, was found in a ditch about 200 yards away.

The other rider was taken to the hospital.

Police say alcohol and speed do not appear to be a factor in the crash.