- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

One Dead, One Hospitalized in Fatal Motorcycle Traffic Crash

Sierra Searcy Posted On July 1, 2020
560 Views
0

A Boyne City man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Roscommon County.

Police say a dead tree fell into the road covering the west and eastbound lanes.

The two motorcyclist are believed to have been unable to avoid the tree, causing them to crash.

The deceased, now identified as David Frye, was found in a ditch about 200 yards away.

The other rider was taken to the hospital.

Police say alcohol and speed do not appear to be a factor in the crash.

Post Views: 560



Trending Now
Two Men Arrested for 50 Grams of Suspected Cocaine and Meth
Sierra Searcy June 26, 2020
Manistee Co. Man Hits Car in Parking Lot, Leads Police on Chase
Sierra Searcy June 26, 2020
Read Next

You are reading
One Dead, One Hospitalized in Fatal Motorcycle Traffic Crash
Share No Comment