One Dead, One Hospitalized After Reports of Gunshots in Alpena

A person is dead after reports of gunshots in Alpena.

Police say they were called to a home on Ford Avenue.

When officers went inside the home they found one person dead and another with serious injuries.

The injured person was taken to the Hospital and later airlifted to another facility for treatment.

Investigation into the incident is still underway and details are very limited at this time.

Alpena detectives say investigation is ongoing so keep it right here as new details continue to roll in.