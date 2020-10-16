- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

One Dead, One Hospitalized After Reports of Gunshots in Alpena

Sierra Searcy Posted On October 16, 2020
507 Views
0

A person is dead after reports of gunshots in Alpena. 

Police say they were called to a home on Ford Avenue. 

When officers went inside the home they found one person dead and another with serious injuries. 

The injured person was taken to the Hospital and later airlifted to another facility for treatment. 

Investigation into the incident is still underway and details are very limited at this time.

Alpena detectives say investigation is ongoing so keep it right here as new details continue to roll in.

Post Views: 507



Trending Now
Ruby Tuesday Files for Bankruptcy, Closes Northern Michigan Locations
Sierra Searcy October 12, 2020
Trio Arrested for Drugs After Traffic Stop in Chippewa Co.
Sierra Searcy October 12, 2020
Read Next

You are reading
One Dead, One Hospitalized After Reports of Gunshots in Alpena
Share No Comment