One Dead in Wexford County Structure Fire

One person is dead after an early morning house fire near Cadillac.

According to the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office, the fire broke out at approximately 1:45 Friday morning.

The small house was on East M-115, near the M-115/US-131 interchange in Clam Lake Township.

A passerby called 911 after seeing flames.

While on the call, firefighters were told that someone could be trapped inside.

Cadillac City Fire responded within seven minutes.

They found a small structure that was fully engulfed in flames.

These severe fire conditions meant that an interior search and possible rescue wasn’t possible.

According to the fire department, conditions were no longer survivable for anyone still inside.

Cherry Grove and Haring Township helped Cadillac Fire bring the blaze under control.

Once the fire was knocked down, investigators were able to go inside and start looking for the origin and cause of the fire.

They also searched for any possible victims.

That search did find one person, a dog, and a cat that had perished in the fire.

The identity of that victim has not been confirmed by the sheriff’s office.

The Cadillac Fire Department and Wexford County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the cause of the fire.