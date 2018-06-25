One Dead in Roscommon County House Fire

One person is dead after a fire in Roscommon County.

At 3:12 Sunday morning, Richfield Township Public Safety was dispatched for a structure fire on Houghton and Manistee Ave. in St. Helen.

Crews arrived within five minutes and found the home fully engulfed, with flames coming through the roof.

The Higgins Township Fire Department was called in for help a short time later.

Once the fire was out, a body was found inside the home and was sent for an autopsy.

The identity of the victim is currently unknown, pending an autopsy.

At this time, officials say no foul play is suspected and the incident is still under investigation.