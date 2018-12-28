One Dead Following Crash, Vehicle Fire in Isabella County

One person is dead following a crash and subsequent fire in Isabella County.

At around 12:37 Friday morning, deputies and rescue crews responded to Airline Rd., just east of W. County Line Rd.

Once on scene, first responders found that a vehicle going east on Airline Rd. had lost control, ran off the road, and hit a tree.

Deputies say the vehicle then caught fire with the single person still inside.

The sheriff’s office was unable to make a positive identification and are currently working with vehicle’s owner to determine the driver.

The crash remains under investigation.