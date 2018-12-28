- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

One Dead Following Crash, Vehicle Fire in Isabella County

Remington HernandezRemington Hernandez Posted On December 28, 2018
728 Views
0

One person is dead following a crash and subsequent fire in Isabella County.

At around 12:37 Friday morning, deputies and rescue crews responded to Airline Rd., just east of W. County Line Rd.

Once on scene, first responders found that a vehicle going east on Airline Rd. had lost control, ran off the road, and hit a tree.

Deputies say the vehicle then caught fire with the single person still inside.

The sheriff’s office was unable to make a positive identification and are currently working with vehicle’s owner to determine the driver.

The crash remains under investigation.

Post Views: 728



Trending Now
Two Arrested In Connection to Isabella County Package Thefts
Remington Hernandez December 24, 2018
East Jordan Man Going Back To Prison For Assaulting Neighbor
Remington Hernandez December 24, 2018
Read Next

You are reading
One Dead Following Crash, Vehicle Fire in Isabella County
Share No Comment