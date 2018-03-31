- Advertisement -
One Dead Following Crash In Leelanau County

Remington HernandezRemington Hernandez Posted On March 31, 2018
One person was killed in a crash in Leelanau County.

Not much is being released at this time, but we do know that deputies responded to the intersection of M-72 and Plowman Road in Empire Township for the report of a crash.

The sheriff’s office has said that one person has died as a result of the accident.

M-72 was closed both directions from Plowman Road until approximately 2pm.

The sheriff’s office says more information will be released on Monday, and we will update you as we learn more.

